Rantanen had three assists Saturday in a 7-4 win over Nashville.

Rantanen hit the 100-mark point for the second straight season; he's the sixth player to hit that mark this year. And he's the sixth player in franchise history with at least two 100-point campaigns. More interestingly, Rantanen delivered 60 assists for the first time in his career. The Avs triple threat of Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar have been fantasy forces all season, and they all perform out-of-this-world in the postseason. All three are among the all-time NHL leaders in career points-per game during the playoffs. Four words: money in the bank.