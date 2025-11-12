MacKinnon notched three assists, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

MacKinnon rattled off his third straight multi-point effort and extended his point streak to 10 contests as well. During the streak, he has eight goals and 14 assists. MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (14), assists (18) and points (32). He's also tied for first in shots (74) and trails Anaheim's Jacob Trouba by one in plus-minus rating, with MacKinnon checking in at plus-15 through 17 appearances. He's as automatic as it gets in fantasy.