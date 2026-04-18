MacKinnon (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Game 1 versus Los Angeles on Sunday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

MacKinnon sat out the season finale Thursday, ending the regular season with 53 goals, 74 assists, 350 shots on goal and a plus-57 rating over 80 contests. He practiced between Artturi Lehkonen and Martin Necas on the top line Saturday and will see first-unit power-play time as well.