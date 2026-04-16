MacKinnon (undisclosed) will not play Thursday versus Seattle, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

While no reason was given for MacKinnon missing Thursday's tilt, it is likely he is being rested ahead of the playoffs that begin this weekend. MacKinnon will end the season with 53 goals and 127 points across 80 games. The Avalanche recalled Jason Polin from AHL Colorado in a corresponding move.