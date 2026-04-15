MacKinnon scored an empty-net goal on four shots in Tuesday's win over the Flames.

MacKinnon won't catch Connor McDavid for the lead in points in the regular season, but he extended his lead on the goal charts with his 53rd goal of the campaign. MacKinnon has been one of the most productive fantasy players all season long and has recorded seven points in eight April contests (four goals, three assists) ahead of the regular-season finale against the Kraken on Thursday.