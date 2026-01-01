Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Erupts for four points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
MacKinnon scored twice on seven shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Blues.
MacKinnon netted both goals in the first period and then helped out on Brock Nelson's power-play tally in the second and Valeri Nichushkin's hat-trick clincher in the third. With four goals and five assists over his last three games, MacKinnon is as locked in as ever. The superstar center reached the 70-point mark with this effort, surpassing his 2024-25 regular-season goal total to sit at 34 goals and 36 helpers through 39 appearances heading into 2026. He's added 180 shots on net, a plus-51 rating, 32 hits and 22 blocked shots.
