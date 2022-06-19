MacKinnon notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Lightning in Game 2.

MacKinnon had the secondary helper on a Cale Makar goal midway through the third period. The assist extended MacKinnon's point streak to six games (three goals, four helpers). The star center has gotten on the scoresheet in 14 of 16 playoff contests, racking up 11 goals, nine assists, 90 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-13 rating.