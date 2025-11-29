MacKinnon had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Wild on Friday.

MacKinnon has five goals in his past five games and leads the NHL with 19 this season. He also leads the league in points (41). MacKinnon's scorching start -- the best of his career -- has made him the early-season favorite for this year's Hart Trophy. He won the Hart in 2023-24. He has never won the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's top scorer. Mack has finished second to Nikita Kucherov the past two seasons.