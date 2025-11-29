Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Scorching start continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
MacKinnon had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Wild on Friday.
MacKinnon has five goals in his past five games and leads the NHL with 19 this season. He also leads the league in points (41). MacKinnon's scorching start -- the best of his career -- has made him the early-season favorite for this year's Hart Trophy. He won the Hart in 2023-24. He has never won the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's top scorer. Mack has finished second to Nikita Kucherov the past two seasons.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Two points in blowout win•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Deposits empty-netter•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Three-point effort in win•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Distributes three more helpers•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Involved in all five goals in win•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Rattles off four points Saturday•