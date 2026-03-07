MacKinnon scored a power-play goal and added two assists, one with the man advantage, in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Stars.

The 30-year-old superstar continues to lead the field in the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy, as his 42 goals is five ahead of Cole Caufield. MacKinnon also leads the league in plus-minus at plus-55, and his 103 points are second behind Connor McDavid's 106. Over seven games in February, MacKinnon has piled up two goals and 12 points.