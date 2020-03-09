Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Three-point outing Sunday
MacKinnon scored a power-play goal and added a pair of assists in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.
MacKinnon factored in on the first three Avalanche goals of the game. The 24-year-old center has multiple points in each of his last three outings. He's up to 35 goals, 93 points, 317 shots and a plus-14 rating in 68 contests this year.
