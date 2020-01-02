Grubauer will patrol the blue paint at home versus St. Louis on Thursday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Grubauer remains bogged down in a five-game losing streak during which he posted a 3.39 GAA. The German netminder's continued struggles could eventually see Pavel Francouz take over the starting role, though for now it appears the coaching staff will try to let Grubauer work his way through this slump.