Grubauer stopped 33 of 36 shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Mammoth.

Grubauer picked up a second straight win with this performance. He's now started four of the Kraken's last five games, earning seven of a possible eight standings points in that stretch. That makes him the hot hand, though head coach Lane Lambert has made sure Joey Daccord doesn't sit for too long. Grubauer is 4-1-1 with a 2.76 GAA and a .907 save percentage over seven games. With the Kraken off to a 7-3-1 start as a team, whichever goalie is starting is a viable fantasy option for managers chasing wins. The Kraken will be tested in their next game when they host the Wild on Saturday.