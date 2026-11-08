Grubauer turned away 15 of the 16 shots on net he saw in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Grubauer was called upon to replace Joe Daccord midway through the first period after the latter allowed three goals. Grubauer was ultimately tagged with the loss, however, as the lone goal he allowed to Pavel Dorofeyev would stand as Saturday's game winner. Overall, the 34-year-old Grubauer has a 5-3-1record, a 3.07 GAA, and an .889 save percentage across 10 appearances this season. While he has a slight statistical edge over Daccord across the first quarter of the 2026-27 season, Grubauer has been inconsistent as well, as he was pulled from his last outing prior to Saturday. He sould only be deployed in deep fantasy leagues when the right matchup presents itself.