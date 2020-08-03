Grubauer stopped 31 of 32 shots Sunday in a 2-1 round-robin win over St. Louis.
The lone blemish for Grubauer was a power-play one-timer by St. Louis winger David Perron in the first period, a goal on which the 28-year-old netminder had little chance. Grubauer slammed the door the rest of the way, allowing the Avalanche to rally in the third period. He went 18-12-4 during 36 regular-season appearances, posting a 2.63 GAA and .916 save percentage.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Draws start Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Gets starting nod•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Ready for season to resume•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Aims for mid-March return•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: No timeline for return•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Missing from practice•