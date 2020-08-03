Grubauer stopped 31 of 32 shots Sunday in a 2-1 round-robin win over St. Louis.

The lone blemish for Grubauer was a power-play one-timer by St. Louis winger David Perron in the first period, a goal on which the 28-year-old netminder had little chance. Grubauer slammed the door the rest of the way, allowing the Avalanche to rally in the third period. He went 18-12-4 during 36 regular-season appearances, posting a 2.63 GAA and .916 save percentage.