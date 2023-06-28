Colton was traded to Colorado from Tampa Bay on Wednesday in exchange for the No. 37 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.
Colton recorded 16 goals, 32 points, 50 PIM and 188 hits in 81 outings with Tampa Bay last season. He's coming off a two-year, $2.25 million contract and is eligible to become a restricted free agent with arbitration rights Saturday, so the Avalanche will need to re-sign him. He'll likely start the 2023-24 campaign in a third-line role.
