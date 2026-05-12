Colton scored a goal on four shots, added two PIM and doled out three hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 4.

Colton's goal was his first of the postseason, and it gave the Avalanche their first lead in this contest. The 29-year-old was bumped up to the second line on paper, but he saw just 8:39 of ice time Monday, with Nazem Kadri picking up a larger chunk of the minutes vacated by Artturi Lehkonen (upper body). Colton has three points, 11 shots on net, 19 hits and a minus-1 rating over six playoff appearances.