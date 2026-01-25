Colton (lower body) didn't take part in warmups and will miss Sunday's contest against the Maple Leafs, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Colton will miss a second straight game due to an injury sustained Wednesday against the Ducks. His status remains day-to-day, so there's a chance that he could return for the following Avalanche game which is Wednesday at the Senators. The 29-year-old has five goals and 15 assists in 48 games on the season.