Merkley was acquired along with Matt Nieto by Colorado from San Jose in exchange for Jacob MacDonald and Martin Kaut on Wednesday.

Merkley has no goals, 14 assists and 26 PIM in 30 games with the AHL's Barracuda in 2022-23. He hasn't played in the NHL this season, but he did score a goal and six points in 39 contests with the Sharks in 2021-22. The 22-year-old has the potential to be part of Colorado's long-term plans, but the Avalanche might keep him in the AHL for now.