Miner signed a one-year contract extension with the Avalanche on Tuesday.

Miner spent his time in the AHL and ECHL this season, recording a .930 save percentage in the AHL appearing in 18 games. The 23-year-old also registered a .917 save percentage in 11 appearances with the Utah Grizzlies in the ECHL. He will look to make the NHL roster heading into the 2024-25 campaign.