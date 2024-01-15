Nichushkin (personal) will be out for an indefinite period after entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.

Nichushkin, who last played Jan. 10 against Vegas, has 22 goals, 42 points, 128 shots on net and 46 hits in 40 games this season. Logan O'Connor and Joel Kiviranta are slated to occupy top-six roles until Artturi Lehkonen (neck) is ready to return.