Nichushkin scored a goal on six shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 1.

Nichushkin buried a pass from Nathan MacKinnon at 9:23 of the first period to give the Avalanche a 2-0 lead. In overtime, Nichushkin set up Andre Burakovsky for the game-winning goal just 1:23 into the extra session. Through 15 playoff outings, Nichushkin has recorded six goals, five assists, 53 shots, 39 hits and a plus-5 rating in a top-six role. The 27-year-old has gotten on the scoresheet in only three of his last eight games, but each of those instances have been two-point efforts.