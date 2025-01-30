Nichushkin (lower body) should be able to draw back into the lineup immediately after the 4 Nations Face-Off, which would put his projected return date as Feb. 22, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports Thursday.

Nichushkin was already expected to miss Colorado's final five games before the tournament, but it seems that will be the end of the time he'll miss due to his lower-body issue. Nichushkin has 11 goals and 17 points in 21 appearances in 2024-25. The 29-year-old should serve in a top-six role once he's healthy.