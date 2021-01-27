Nichushkin scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

Nichushkin tallied while shorthanded early in the second period, and that stood as the game-winning goal. He also helped out on Joonas Donskoi's first period goal. The two-point effort accounts for Nichushkin's first scoring contributions in seven games. He also has five shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-2 rating from his third-line role.