Gleason has been released by Dallas from his professional tryout agreement, and he signed an AHL contract with Texas on Wednesday.

Gleason had two goals and 22 points in 59 regular-season appearances with AHL Iowa in 2025-26. The 28-year-old defenseman isn't eligible to be summoned to Dallas on an AHL contract as he's technically not a part of the organization, even if he's playing for the team's minor-league affiliate. If Dallas decides at some point during the 2026-27 campaign to summon him, then Gleason must first sign a two-way contract.