Wild's Benjamin Gleason: Sent back to AHL
Gleason was assigned to AHL Iowa on Sunday.
Gleason has one goal and 16 assists in 44 minor-league appearances this campaign. He hasn't seen any NHL action since he appeared in four games with Dallas during the 2018-19 regular season.
