default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Gleason had three assists in AHL Iowa's 6-0 win over Manitoba on Sunday.

Gleason had been limited to one assist over his previous 11 games. He's at 10 points in 25 outings this season, though he also has a minus-13 rating. The defenseman has logged a pair of three-assist efforts, which obscures his generally lackluster play overall.

More News