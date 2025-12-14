Wild's Benjamin Gleason: Racks up three helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gleason had three assists in AHL Iowa's 6-0 win over Manitoba on Sunday.
Gleason had been limited to one assist over his previous 11 games. He's at 10 points in 25 outings this season, though he also has a minus-13 rating. The defenseman has logged a pair of three-assist efforts, which obscures his generally lackluster play overall.
