Englund pulled a hamstring during Monday's loss to Ottawa and won't travel with the Blackhawks for the team's upcoming three-game road trip, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Given the expected length of his absence, it wouldn't be surprising to see Englund end up on injured reserve in the coming days. Either way, the 27-year-old blueliner has collected only three assists in 41 games split between Colorado and Chicago this season, so there's no reason for fantasy managers to track his availability.
