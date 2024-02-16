Soderblom allowed three goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Soderblom has lost his last five outings and his last 11 decisions, going 0-10-1 over 12 appearances. Sidney Crosby had two goals and Reilly Smith had the game-winner to send Soderblom to 2-16-1 on the year. The 24-year-old netminder also has a bloated 4.01 GAA and an .873 save percentage through 21 outings. Petr Mrazek should continue to handle the bulk of the starts for the Blackhawks, but Soderblom shouldn't be considered in most fantasy formats even when he plays.