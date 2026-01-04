Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Drawing start Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderblom is set to patrol the home blue paint versus the Golden Knights on Sunday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Soderblom has struggled lately, as he is 1-5-0 with a 5.40 GAA and an .842 save percentage across his last seven outings. Vegas ranks 15th in the NHL with 3.10 goals per game this season and has lost four straight contests (0-3-1) while scoring 12 goals during that stretch.
