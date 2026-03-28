Soderblom allowed six goals on 39 shots in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Rangers.

With the Blackhawks going ultra-young for the rest of the season, that's created some gaps in the system. It showed Friday, as Soderblom struggled under pressure behind a green defensive unit. He's gone 2-3-1 in March, allowing at least four goals in each of his losses. He's at 7-12-3 with a 3.79 GAA and an .881 save percentage over 23 appearances this season. Spencer Knight will probably get the nod for Sunday's game versus the Devils to close out this road trip.