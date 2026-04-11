Soderblom is set to start at home against St. Louis on Saturday, per Tracey Myers of NHL.com.

Soderblom has an 8-12-3 record, 3.74 GAA and .882 save percentage in 25 outings in 2025-26. He stopped 25 of 27 shots to earn a 4-2 victory over Seattle in his last start last Saturday. St. Louis ranks 29th in goals per game with 2.65 this season.