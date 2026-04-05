Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Snags win in Seattle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderblom stopped 25 of 27 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.
Soderblom had one of his better outings lately and came away with his third win in his last eight games. He started to slip in the third period, but he didn't let the lead disappear. Soderblom is up to 8-12-3 with a 3.74 GAA and an .882 save percentage over 25 appearances. He could see a little more playing time down the stretch, though the Blackhawks don't have a back-to-back left on their schedule. Chicago plays its final road game of the campaign Monday in San Jose.
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