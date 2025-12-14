Soderblom allowed three goals on 23 shots in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Red Wings. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Soderblom was torched by the Red Wings' second line, which combined for a pair of tallies within the first five minutes of the game. This was Soderblom's fourth straight loss, and it was his best performance in that span, which isn't saying much since he's now allowed 23 goals on 136 shots during the skid. For the year, he's at a 3-6-1 record with a 3.84 GAA and an .876 save percentage over 10 outings. The Blackhawks appear to be committed to keeping Soderblom in the backup role, but the team also needs to act on Laurent Brossoit (hip) soon, as his conditioning loan with AHL Rockford is set to end Tuesday. If Brossoit joins the big club or is swapped for another goalie, Soderblom's NHL roster spot could be at risk.