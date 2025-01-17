Soderblom stopped 39 of 41 shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.

Soderblom looked impressive between the pipes Thursday, and the 39 saves were a season-high mark for him, but that wasn't enough to get back to his winning ways. The 25-year-old netminder has failed to record a win over his last three starts, going 0-2-1 with a 3.95 GAA and an .890 save percentage in that span.