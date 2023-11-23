Soderblom will defend the home crease versus Toronto on Friday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Soderblom will be backed up by Petr Mrazek. Soderblom has lost five straight starts, giving up 22 goals on 147 shots. He is 1-6-0 with a 3.89 GAA and .879 save percentage this season. He doesn't get a break as the Maple Leafs are seventh in NHL scoring, averaging 3.53 goals per game.