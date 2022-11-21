Soderblom allowed four goals on 24 shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Soderblom gave up the first three goals of the game, but the Blackhawks were able to erase that deficit. Just 57 seconds after Philipp Kurashev tied the game in the third period, Sidney Crosby responded to put the Penguins ahead for good. Soderblom took consecutive regulation losses for the first time this year. He's now at 2-4-1 with a 3.19 GAA and a .909 save percentage. Soderblom and Petr Mrazek will likely continue to share the crease while Alex Stalock (concussion) is out of action.