Soderblom allowed three goals on 24 shots to take the loss Saturday against the Jets after replacing Petr Mrazek (undisclosed) midway through the first period.

Soderblom inherited a 1-0 lead and headed into the first intermission with Chicago ahead 2-1, but the home squad managed to get just six total shots on net over the final two frames, eventually falling 4-2 to Winnipeg. Initial reports on Mrazek suggest he'll miss some additional time, so Soderblom will likely be between the pipes Monday on the road against the Rangers, with Mitchell Weeks or Drew Commesso likely getting the call from AHL Rockford to back him up. Through eight appearances this season, Soderblom is just 1-6-1 despite a more than respectable 2.60 GAA and .915 save percentage, and he hasn't allowed more than three goals in any of his outings.