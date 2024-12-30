Soderblom allowed five goals on 35 shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Stars.

Dallas experiment with new lines Sunday, and Soderblom was not able to keep up. This was just the second time all season he's allowed more than three goals in a game -- he's generally been good while serving as a 1B option to Petr Mrazek in the Chicago crease. Soderblom is 5-9-1 with a 2.78 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 16 appearances this season. The Blackhawks' next game is Tuesday's Winter Classic at Wrigley Field, and it's expected to be a start for the veteran Mrazek.