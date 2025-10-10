Dach notched an assist, two shots on goal and six hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Dach saw 13:22 of ice time while being listed on the first line, though the left-wing spot alongside Connor Bedard has been a revolving door through two games. The helper was Dach's first point of the season to go with three shots and 10 hits. If his offense cooperates, he could be a burgeoning power forward in 2025-26, so fantasy managers in deeper formats will want to keep an eye on his usage.