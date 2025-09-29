Commesso was assigned to AHL Rockford on Monday.

Commesso spent some time with the Blackhawks during training camp, but he'll officially head back to the minors ahead of the regular season. The 23-year-old made 39 regular-season appearances for Rockford last year and went 18-15-4 with a 2.54 GAA and .911 save percentage. He'll be a candidate to be called up by Chicago if Spencer Knight or Arvid Soderblom deal with injuries.