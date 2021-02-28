Strome (concussion) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Red Wings, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Strome will miss a fourth straight game. He won't return to the lineup until he clears the league's concussion protocol. The 23-year-old hasn't returned to practice yet, so he's considered out indefinitely for now.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Remains sidelined•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Set to miss Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: In concussion protocol•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Scores to force overtime•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Tallies on power play•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Opens scoring in eventual loss•