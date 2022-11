Domi scored a goal and was credited with an assist during Wednesday's 6-4 defeat to the host Stars.

Domi, who produced a season-high six shots Wednesday, finally converted on one of his chances, diving after a loose puck to give the Blackhawks what appeared to be a commanding 4-1, third-period advantage. The 27-year-old forward may have scored his first goal in 12 games, but he has continued to contribute, compiling six helpers in seven outings.