Kane scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Kane cashed in on a turnover in the third period. While the Blackhawks lost, it was likely enjoyable and nostalgic to see No. 88 in a Chicago sweater again. The 37-year-old winger signed a two-year deal in July and will serve as a top-six option as well as a mentor for the next generation of Blackhawks. Kane's past his peak on offense but has still chipped in at least 47 points in each of his last four campaigns despite missing time in each of those seasons. The playmaker is still productive enough to be a depth option in fantasy, particularly in formats that value power-play production.