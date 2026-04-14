Kane delivered an assist Thursday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.

The assist gave Kane 1,400 NHL points (508 goals, 892 assists); he accomplished that in 1,368 career games. He's the fourth active player to that reach the 1,400-point milestone. Kane, who is 24th all-time in NHL scoring, joins Sidney Crosby (1,761; seventh all-time), Alex Ovechkin (1,686; 10th all-time) and Evgeni Malkin (1,407; 23rd all-time).