Head coach Jeff Blashill said after Monday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche that Kane has an upper-body injury and will miss at least the next couple of games, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The Blackhawks' upcoming three-game road trip will begin Wednesday against the Panthers and conclude against the Hurricanes on Saturday, but it's currently unclear if Kane will be traveling with the team. Following Saturday's game, the Blackhawks don't play again until Nov. 12, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Kane sidelined until at least that date if he doesn't make the trip to Florida on Tuesday. Jordan Greenway will probably get back into the lineup Wednesday due to Kane's absence.