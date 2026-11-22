Kane scored a goal and added two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over Calgary on Saturday.

Kane's goal, which came on the power play, pushed him past Joe Mullen for the fourth-most combined regular-season and Stanley Cup Playoff goals by a U.S.-born player in NHL history. He has 563. Who's ahead of him? It's an illustrious list: Mike Modano (619), Jeremy Roenick (566) and Keith Tkachuk (566). Kane is on a four-game, six-point streak that includes five assists and 14 shots; he also has a four-game power-play point streak (one goal, three assists). Overall, Kane has two goals, 13 assists, six power-play points (one PPG, five PPA) , minus-15 rating and 43 shots in 20 contests.