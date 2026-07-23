Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Returning to Chicago

Kane agreed to terms on a two-year, $16 million contract with the Blackhawks on Thursday.

Kane was selected by the Hawks with the first overall pick in the 2007 NHL Draft, spending 16 years with the club before being traded to the Rangers in February of 2023. During that time, the veteran winger saw action in 1161 regular-season games, racking up 446 goals and 779 assists while also winning three Stanley Cup championships. With his return, Kane figures to slot into a top-six role and should see plenty of time with the man advantage.