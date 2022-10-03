Jenner (back) could make his preseason debut versus St. Louis on Thursday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Jenner missed the final 23 games of the previous campaign and has yet to get onto the ice for the Jackets for a preseason tilt. Barring any setbacks, the 29-year-old Ontario native should slot into a first-line center role. Despite playing in just 59 games last year, Jenner still notched his second 20-plus goal campaign last year and should be capable of reaching that mark again in 2022-23.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Not participating in scrimmages•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Will be ready for camp•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Season officially over•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Week-to-week with back injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Closing in on career high in points•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Stays hot with two more points•