Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Contributes two assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mateychuk notched two assists, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.
Mateychuk helped out on the Blue Jackets' first two goals. The 21-year-old defenseman has four helpers over his last three contests to shake off a six-game point drought. The blueliner is up to 16 points, 41 shots on net, 57 blocked shots, 19 hits and a minus-1 rating through 36 appearances in a top-four role this year.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Earns first power-play point•
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Breaks up shutout bid•
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Deposits goal in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Expected to play•
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Game-time call•
-
Blue Jackets' Denton Mateychuk: Officially ruled out•