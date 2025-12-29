Mateychuk notched two assists, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Mateychuk helped out on the Blue Jackets' first two goals. The 21-year-old defenseman has four helpers over his last three contests to shake off a six-game point drought. The blueliner is up to 16 points, 41 shots on net, 57 blocked shots, 19 hits and a minus-1 rating through 36 appearances in a top-four role this year.