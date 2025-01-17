Johnson scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-1 victory over the Sharks.

An aggressive Sean Kuraly forecheck late in the first period led to a San Jose turnover, and Johnson was able to take advantage to score his 12th goal of the season and give Columbus a 2-0 lead. It's Johnson's first multi-point performance in over a month, and across his prior 14 contests, the 22-year-old had managed just two goals and six points. The young winger has been streaky all year -- he has five separate point streaks of three games or more in 2024-25, accounting for all of his production aside from Thursday's effort -- so he could be gearing up for another surge.